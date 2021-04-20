Jenner 28001 Highway 116

My Favorite Kayaking Place There is something magical about gliding on the river in a Kayak. Jenner has become my favorite local place to Kayak or start a days Kayaking adventure. The absolutely best local kayak rentals are Lotus Kayak. At only $20 a day vs $20 an hour by other local rentals it is the best price I've found, but it is John who has made me a loyal lotus follower. John is so knowledgeable and friendly, we always call before hand to reserve our kayaks and ask him his recommendation on time, tides, and weather--earlier is usually best. He will tell you where to go to see the adorable little seals, and what water to avoid, the great places near Jenner to explore, or if you prefer he can pick you and your party up at the end of your kayaking at a location father down the river if you plan and ask ahead. Call John at 707-865-9604 to arrange for rentals or search for his truck and sign in the town of Jenner near the post office or in the parking lot above the Kayak launch dock.