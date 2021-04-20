Where are you going?
Jemil's Big Easy

Seattle, WA, USA
Etouffee, the Seattle Way

When you see Jemil’s big yellow truck, you know you’re in for some hearty comfort food: catfish po’boys, spicy gumbo and jambalaya, and red beans and rice. If you can’t decide, get the catfish sampler platter and try a bit of everything. It takes a few minutes for them to cook your order, so sip on some sweet tea and enjoy the sunshine while you wait. Portions are generous and service is friendly, but they sell out of their popular items quickly, so plan for an early lunch if you’ve got your heart set on a particular dish.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

