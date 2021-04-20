Jelly Delights
Look for a hip crowd of 20- and 30-somethings mingling outside a corner cafe in Denver's youthful Capital Hill neighborhood. This marks the entrance to the city's new favorite breakfast joint, Jelly. Enjoy Bloody Mary's with a garden of veggies on top and a mixed basket of doughnut bites (with housemade jellies and fillings) while you wait. Then choose between frosted flake pancakes, chai French toast, and four different "sliders" (frittata inside a bun) for breakfast. Take a break from eating to appreciate the retro cereal boxes that line the restaurant's bright walls. Jelly is a classic.