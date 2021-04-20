Jebel Shams Region
سد وادي غول، Oman
Sticky Sweet Dates of OmanTry every date you can get your hands on in Oman - it's their most popular food! You might think that dates are all the same, but you'll quickly learn that in Oman - no date is the same. They are harvested in the early summer and come in shades of red and yellow.
The date palm tree is completely utilized by Omanis. The tree parts are used for food, shelter, clothing, and fuel. But the best part is of course the dates themselves!
You will be offered dates everywhere you go in Oman, and they are typically served with little cups of arabic coffee spiced with cardamom. Sharing dates in a local's home is a great way to bond in the Omani culture.