JaZams
The mobiles hang from the ceiling and the display windows flaunt small-scale architectural wonders at JaZams, a toy store geared toward mini Ivy-Leaguers. The children’s book section is one of the more extensive I’ve seen, with innumerous Caldecott Medal winners and a catalog that includes French-language editions of classics, like Where the Wild Things Are
. This is the kind of place that sells starter acoustic guitars and Circe du Soleil-brand juggling balls, but it still manages to evade pretension by charming the hell (sorry, “heck”) out of anyone who comes through its doors.