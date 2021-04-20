Where are you going?
JaZams

25 Palmer Square E, Princeton, NJ 08542, USA
Website
| +1 609-924-8697
JaZams Princeton New Jersey United States

Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon, Tue 10am - 6pm
Wed - Sat 10am - 9pm

The mobiles hang from the ceiling and the display windows flaunt small-scale architectural wonders at JaZams, a toy store geared toward mini Ivy-Leaguers. The children’s book section is one of the more extensive I’ve seen, with innumerous Caldecott Medal winners and a catalog that includes French-language editions of classics, like Where the Wild Things Are. This is the kind of place that sells starter acoustic guitars and Circe du Soleil-brand juggling balls, but it still manages to evade pretension by charming the hell (sorry, “heck”) out of anyone who comes through its doors.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

