Jawai Leopard Camp

Rajasthan, India
Website
Jawai Leopard Camp: Stylish Safari in Rajasthan India

Jawai Leopard Camp: Stylish Safari in Rajasthan

Located between Jodhpur and Udaipur, Jawai Leopard Camp reimagines safari style. Eight hand-stitched canvas tents are furnished with
traditional Rajasthani crafts, and during the day guests get out and explore with experienced guides in 4x4s. You have a 75 percent chance of seeing the elusive leopards; otherwise keep your eye out for wolves, flamingos, and antelopes.

From $640. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

