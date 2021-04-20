Jawai Leopard Camp
Rajasthan, India
Photo courtesy of Jawai Leopard Camp
Jawai Leopard Camp: Stylish Safari in RajasthanLocated between Jodhpur and Udaipur, Jawai Leopard Camp reimagines safari style. Eight hand-stitched canvas tents are furnished with
traditional Rajasthani crafts, and during the day guests get out and explore with experienced guides in 4x4s. You have a 75 percent chance of seeing the elusive leopards; otherwise keep your eye out for wolves, flamingos, and antelopes.
From $640. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue.