Java on the Rock 75-5828 Kahakai Rd, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA

Sunset Near the Rocks Where Kahakai Road and Alii Drive meet, adjacent to Java on the Rock in Kailua-Kona, lies a small open space where a few perfect palm trees sway next to Pacific, as it ebbs and flows. Kailua-Kona has a perfect view of sunset each day—an evening on the town is not complete unless it starts with witnessing the sun dipping below the watery horizon. If you’re lucky, you will get to see the elusive green flash as the sun’s light is reflected from the Pacific Ocean horizon.