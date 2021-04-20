Where are you going?
Java Espressobar

Ullevålsveien 47, 0171 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 909 69 873
More info

Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 6pm
Sat 8am - 6pm

World Barista Champion Tim Wendelboe has helped Norway’s light-roast coffee gain an international following. Here’s where he goes when he’s not at his eponymous coffee shop in Oslo:

"I often pick up coffee to sip at the Sankt Hanshaugen park nearby. But the café’s interior is also really cool, since the owner, Robert Thoresen, is an architect as well as a coffee geek."

Ullevaalsveien 47. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Java Espressobar
By Ingrid K. Williams , AFAR Contributor

