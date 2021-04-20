Java Espressobar
Ullevålsveien 47, 0171 Oslo, Norway
| +47 909 69 873
Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 6pm
Sat 8am - 6pm
Java Espressobar, OsloWorld Barista Champion Tim Wendelboe has helped Norway’s light-roast coffee gain an international following. Here’s where he goes when he’s not at his eponymous coffee shop in Oslo:
"I often pick up coffee to sip at the Sankt Hanshaugen park nearby. But the café’s interior is also really cool, since the owner, Robert Thoresen, is an architect as well as a coffee geek."
Ullevaalsveien 47. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Java Espressobar