Java Espressobar, Oslo

World Barista Champion Tim Wendelboe has helped Norway’s light-roast coffee gain an international following. Here’s where he goes when he’s not at his eponymous coffee shop in Oslo "I often pick up coffee to sip at the Sankt Hanshaugen park nearby. But the café’s interior is also really cool, since the owner, Robert Thoresen, is an architect as well as a coffee geek."Ullevaalsveien 47. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Java Espressobar