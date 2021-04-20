Jaume I
Celebrate Barcelona's city-wide festival with giants, dragons, and dancingBarcelona knows how to bring in the fall right. Just when kids and adults alike are glum to be back at school and work, it's time for La Mercé. Correfocs of all ages play with fire and dragons, the old and young alike circle up to dance la sardana and locals disguised as giants parade down city streets.
Besides the traditional festivities, there are free and discounted entries to some city museums, as well as free concerts, and activities and shows sponsored by Barcelona, as well as a guest city chosen yearly. The major events tend to occur during the weekend closest to the Barcelona's Saint's day, September 24th, with some activities spread out over the course of a fortnight.