Jau Hung Restaurant
Cll Salvador Brau, Cabo Rojo, 00623, Puerto Rico
Puerto Rican Food in a Chinese RestaurantPuerto Ricans love tostones. Coming from the word tostar, which means "to toast", these slices of plantains are fried, pounded flat, and fried again. Many restaurants make them well, but I usually don't choose them as my side dish because I feel they lack the taste that others have.
But in a hidden Chinese restaurant in Cabo Rojo, I've been ordering toston dozens with every other since I was a kid. The crisp garlicky goodness makes them the best thing on the menu and the best tostones in all Puerto Rico.