Jatiluwih Rice Terraces
Unnamed Road, 82152, Jatiluwih, Penebel, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82152, Indonesia
+62 819-2010-259
Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
Bali's Iconic Rice TerracesBali's rice terraces are a beautiful sight, and a great place to view them is Jatiluwih in Tabanan. There are pathways cut through the fields for tourists and small stalls at which to sit and have a cold drink, but groups are few and far between, so it's one of the few places in Bali where life seems to just carry on without too much regard for visitors. It's possible to go to Jatiluwih for half a day, but a full day or even two walking the rice terraces and surrounding hills is definitely recommended. There are a range of guesthouses and hotels in nearby Munduk, Baturiti, and Pupuan, which are all beautiful in their own right.
almost 7 years ago
Rice up close
Rice is something that we eat all the time. So few of us though, have ever seen it grow. I was amazed as I walked through the rice paddies of Jatiluwih to see that rice is just another, tall, robust form of grass. These tiny seeds are what about half of the worlds population survives on. It was mind-blowing.
almost 7 years ago
World Heritage Rice
The rice terraces of the Tabanan region of Bali are so extensive and stacked to such heights that they were given UNESCO World Heritage status. The most impressive views begin at the village of Jatiluwih, which lies in the center of the island about midway up the Batukaru volcano. The region could be explored as a long day trip from any location on Bali, but I would recommend spending a couple of nights at a highland hotel or yoga retreat soaking up the environment and visiting a couple temples. The Hindu temple Pura Luhur Batukaru is particularly attractive and devoid of tourists and annoying "guides".
over 5 years ago
Who knew rice terraces could be so beautiful?
Our amazing local guide Ketut from Bali Traditional Tours took us to this beautiful place. The photo does not do it justice, it was green beauty and palm trees as far as the eye could see.
over 4 years ago
Jatiluwih Rice Terrace
