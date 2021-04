Jatiluwih Rice Terraces

Bali's Iconic Rice Terraces

Bali's rice terraces are a beautiful sight, and a great place to view them is Jatiluwih in Tabanan. There are pathways cut through the fields for tourists and small stalls at which to sit and have a cold drink, but groups are few and far between, so it's one of the few places in Bali where life seems to just carry on without too much regard for visitors. It's possible to go to Jatiluwih for half a day, but a full day or even two walking the rice terraces and surrounding hills is definitely recommended. There are a range of guesthouses and hotels in nearby Munduk, Baturiti, and Pupuan, which are all beautiful in their own right.