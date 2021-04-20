Where are you going?
Jasri Dalem

Subagan, Karangasem Sub-District, Karangasem Regency, Bali 80811, Indonesia
+62 881-4645-163
Surf, Work, Learn and Play Karangasem Indonesia

Jasri Dalem is a guesthouse with a difference on the quiet east coast of Bali.
Up to 18 young men live at the guesthouse and do all the housekeeping in exchange for a place to stay their meals and the opportunity to speak English and go to school. One of the rules is they must learn to surf to build their confidence and it seems to be working. They are a lovely, smart, friendly bunch of guys with a bright future ahead it seems.
Jasri is about 20 minutes past Candidasa on the coastal road towards Amed.

By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

