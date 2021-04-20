Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve 4001 Sand Hill Rd, Woodside, CA 94062, USA

In the Field Stanford University conducts some of the world's most compelling research and education on biotic diversity right here at the Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve (JRBP). This Preserve is a natural laboratory for Stanford students, an education point for the community, and a refuge to native species. Within the 1,000+ acres visitors will find exemplar geologic, topographic, and biotic diversity of the region. Even for novice scientists, the experience is immersive, energizing, and you'll leave with a deep appreciation for the balance of our ecosystem.



Tours are tough to get into but well worth the advanced planning. For groups, priority is given to organizations who are aligned with their mission "to contribute to the understanding of the Earth's natural systems through research, education, and protection of the Preserve's resources."







