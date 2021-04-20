Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve

4001 Sand Hill Rd, Woodside, CA 94062, USA
Website
| +1 650-851-6813
In the Field Woodside California United States

In the Field

Stanford University conducts some of the world's most compelling research and education on biotic diversity right here at the Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve (JRBP). This Preserve is a natural laboratory for Stanford students, an education point for the community, and a refuge to native species. Within the 1,000+ acres visitors will find exemplar geologic, topographic, and biotic diversity of the region. Even for novice scientists, the experience is immersive, energizing, and you'll leave with a deep appreciation for the balance of our ecosystem.

Tours are tough to get into but well worth the advanced planning. For groups, priority is given to organizations who are aligned with their mission "to contribute to the understanding of the Earth's natural systems through research, education, and protection of the Preserve's resources."



By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points