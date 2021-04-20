Jaso
Av. Isaac Newton 88, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5545 7476
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Mon - Sat 2pm - 12am
Save Room for Dessert at JasoThe popular upscale restaurant Jaso is excellent at lunch or at dinner, but it is especially good for dessert. Chef Sonia Arias holds down the pastry portion of the business, while her husband, Jared Reardon, holds down the savory side of the kitchen at Jaso.
If you can't decide on a single dessert, that's OK; Jaso offers a dessert tasting menu. Sonia also maintains a small boutique bakery within the restaurant where you can order desserts to go or custom pastries for special occasions.