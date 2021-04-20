Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jaso

Av. Isaac Newton 88, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5545 7476
Save Room for Dessert at Jaso Mexico City Mexico

More info

Mon - Sat 2pm - 12am

Save Room for Dessert at Jaso

The popular upscale restaurant Jaso is excellent at lunch or at dinner, but it is especially good for dessert. Chef Sonia Arias holds down the pastry portion of the business, while her husband, Jared Reardon, holds down the savory side of the kitchen at Jaso.

If you can't decide on a single dessert, that's OK; Jaso offers a dessert tasting menu. Sonia also maintains a small boutique bakery within the restaurant where you can order desserts to go or custom pastries for special occasions.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points