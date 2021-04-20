Jasmund National Park
Stubbenkammer 2a, 18546 Sassnitz, Germany
| +49 38234 5020
Photo by shutterstock
Jasmund National ParkIt might be Germany’s smallest official nature preserve, but Jasmund National Park is nonetheless a Baltic coast highlight. Officially located in the region of Mecklenburg–Western Pomerania, the park is most famous for its soaring chalk cliffs, which German Romantic artist Caspar David Friedrich memorialized in paint a couple of centuries ago. For the best view, head to the top of the 384-foot-high Königsstuhl cliff, which features a visitor center and local exhibition.
The park is also home to beech forests that date back to the 15th century and form part of a UNESCO Natural Heritage site, plus abundant flora and fauna, including protected orchid varieties and white-tailed eagles. One of the best ways to explore the area is via the 5.2-mile Jasmund National Park Walking Trail, which winds along the cliffs and passes many of the park’s coastal highlights.