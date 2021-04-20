No-Frills Halal Burmese
Next to a strip mall orthodox church and a Radio Shack, this decidedly un-glam Burmese restaurant serves some of the most memorable Burmese dishes I've had outside of Myanmar. The delectable halal fare isn't just for Muslims—though you'll see it even busier than usual during Ramadan when diners line up for Iftar feasts breaking the day's fast. The pungent catfish-and-noodle chowder and lamb-stuffed pastries are the perfect antidote to the hip-and-trendy Burmese restaurants that have begun popping up around California. This is my go-to joint after leaving the nearby LAX.