Jasmine

4135 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230, USA
| +1 310-313-3767
No-Frills Halal Burmese Culver City California United States

Tue - Sun 11am - 9pm

No-Frills Halal Burmese

Next to a strip mall orthodox church and a Radio Shack, this decidedly un-glam Burmese restaurant serves some of the most memorable Burmese dishes I've had outside of Myanmar. The delectable halal fare isn't just for Muslims—though you'll see it even busier than usual during Ramadan when diners line up for Iftar feasts breaking the day's fast. The pungent catfish-and-noodle chowder and lamb-stuffed pastries are the perfect antidote to the hip-and-trendy Burmese restaurants that have begun popping up around California. This is my go-to joint after leaving the nearby LAX.
By Chaney Kwak , AFAR Contributor

