Jardins Georges Delaselle
Created in 1897 by Paris businessman and exotic plant enthusiast Georges Delaselle, these luxurious gardens—just off the coast of Brittany on the Île de Batz—take visitors back to colonial times. The gardens were abandoned in the mid-1900s, but underwent a major restoration in the early 1990s and now feature some 2,000 plants from places as varied as California, Chile, Africa, and Australia. With everything from cordylines and New Zealand flax to a palm grove and cactus house, they’re among France’s loveliest sights—and some of the country’s only gardens in a marine setting. Visitors can stroll the picturesque paths at their leisure or join one of the guided tours, given by resident gardeners every Sunday at 3 p.m. from April through October.