Discover the Botanical Gardens in the 16th Arrondissement

The Jardin des Serres d'Auteuil is a splendid botanical garden in the 16th arrondissement (within the Bois de Boulogne) and was first developed under Louis XV in 1761. It was later abandoned and reacquired by the city of Paris and became a horticultural production space in 1898. This was transferred to Rungis in the late 60's but the gardens today remain lush with over 6,000 plants. Guided tours are offered throughout the year and is worth a trip even during the colder months.