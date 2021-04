San Francisco's Jardinière

Traci Des Jardins' Jardinière in the Civic Center area of San Francisco serves California cuisine with a French touch. The restaurant is in a beautiful landmark building with a gorgeous staircase and bar area that I could not stop admiring! Because it is located so close to the Performing Arts Center there are usually a lot of theatre goers, people are dressed up and there is a sense of elegance that is reflected in the food.