Jardine's Crescent

Jardine's Cres, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Market Finds for the Ladies

Enter Jardine's Crescent just opposite the MTR exit, and begin to stroll past stall after stall of affordable buys. This neighbourhood Ladies Market has been around for many years. Trinkets, clothing, scarves and shawls...hair accessories, bags, phone accessories, costume jewellery, socks, tees–you name it, you'll find in in this alley. There are boutiques lined on both sides of the street, too, selling trendy fashion and the like.

Keep going to the wet market for fresh seasonal produce and cheap flowers, then wind your way back around to continue shopping through Causeway Bay.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
