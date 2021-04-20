Jardín Chapultepec

Jardin Chaapultepec
The discreet corrugated garage door near Glorieta de Insurgentes rolls up to reveal a lovely beer garden at the edge of Condesa. Inside the entrance, a stall serves beer-friendly food (fish and chips, tacos, Philly cheesesteak, pulled pork sandwiches) and running along the garden's back wall is a full bar, covered by a tin roof. These two self-service areas are divided by pleasant landscaping and a row of well-populated picnic tables under a pergola roof (the picnic tables also welcome assorted dogs and parked baby strollers). The arty, comfortable vibe and hyperlocal craft beer options make this the kind of place where a casual conversation with someone at the next table may alter the course of your time in Mexico City.