Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jardín Chapultepec

Av Chapultepec 398, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 7097 1302
Jardin Chaapultepec Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun 11am - 8pm
Tue, Wed 1pm - 10pm
Thur 1pm - 11pm
Fri 1pm - 12am
Sat 11am - 12am

Jardin Chaapultepec

The discreet corrugated garage door near Glorieta de Insurgentes rolls up to reveal a lovely beer garden at the edge of Condesa. Inside the entrance, a stall serves beer-friendly food (fish and chips, tacos, Philly cheesesteak, pulled pork sandwiches) and running along the garden's back wall is a full bar, covered by a tin roof. These two self-service areas are divided by pleasant landscaping and a row of well-populated picnic tables under a pergola roof (the picnic tables also welcome assorted dogs and parked baby strollers). The arty, comfortable vibe and hyperlocal craft beer options make this the kind of place where a casual conversation with someone at the next table may alter the course of your time in Mexico City.
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points