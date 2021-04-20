Jardim Da Estrela
1250-096 Lisbon, Portugal
Peaceful Park, Exotic PlantsJardim da Estrela is a perfect spot to take a peek at local life. The park is filled with exotic, jungle-like plants and unusual sculptures, along with locals relaxing beneath the many shady spots. Grab a coffee or cool drink at the pond-side café and watch the ducks swim by while admiring the statue Guardadora de Patos (keeper of the ducks). The park also features a playground, and we watched a dance crew practice their choreography in an adjacent pavilion.
Photo by Andrea Mann//Flickr.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Romantic Garden and a Basilica in Lisbon
Here is a park built in the style of romantic English gardens, a perfect shady spot to hide from the sun on hot days. Many years ago (around 1870) it even had a lion—offered by Paiva Raposo, an African explorer—that became a main attraction until his death.
Stroll around the garden and look for the underground cave or the artificial hill overlooking the river. Or simply sit on one of the kiosks and have a drink.
Don’t forget to take a look at the bandstand (which in the old days was the scene of philharmonic concerts), it’s the oldest in Lisbon.
Over the weekend, you might find stalls selling crafts, Portuguese products, or secondhand clothes.
And close by is the marvelous Basilica da Estrela, it is of neoclassical architecture and the interior is lined with pink and black marble. Admire the Christmas manger, made of cork, with more than 500 figures. It has a huge rococo style dome with a terrace which can be visited, the views are amazing.
