Japengo
200 Nohea Kai Dr, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
| +1 808-667-4909
Sun - Sat 5pm - 10pm
Right On Resort FoodPerched above the waterfall and pool at the Hyatt Regency Resort on Maui is an exceptional sushi house in the middle of paradise. Japengo might look like just another cookie cutter resort restaurant parked inside a luxury compound. The setting is beautiful, style impeccable. So often the food from these in-house eateries can fall short of the restaurants that have to compete on the open landscape. Hotels tend to provide a steady stream of diners not interested in leaving the resort, leaving the kitchens resting on their laurels and losing their edge.
Japengo, and all the other restaurants on this Hyatt property, refuse to let complacency creep onto the menu. The sushi at Japengo is superb. Exotically fresh and creatively prepared, the food leaps off the plate, visually, and explodes across your tastebuds in splendid sensations. Service is sharp and informed with a dash of island attitude.
Cocktails are concocted in Hawaiian-style with fresh, sustainable ingredients. Local beers complement the offerings and pair nicely with the variety of rolls rolling out of the kitchen. The blackened ahi and tootsie rolls are the perfect opening round. Japengo is more than just sushi, with a stable of main dishes that cover meat lovers to vegetarians and everyone in-between. Late night is strikingly quiet under a canopy of stars. In the end, the food steals the show and everyone goes home happy.