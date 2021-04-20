Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Japantown

Japantown, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
San Francisco's International Flavor San Francisco California United States

San Francisco's International Flavor

Travel around the world within San Francisco's city limits. Stroll the streets of downtown's Chinatown, starting at Grant Street, for trinkets and windows full of jade jewelry. (Though the outer avenues—in the Richmond and Sunset districts—are the best places for a variety of Asian cuisine.) In Japantown, visit the Peace Pagoda (shown), ramen shops, and the popular Kinokuniya Bookstore. The North Beach neighborhood is San Francisco’s Little Italy (as well as its red-light district), with cafes lining the wide, neon-lit sidewalks and espressos served around the clock. In the Outer Richmond, try the Russian Moscow & Tbilisi Bakery Store; alternatively, relax at the Archimedes Banya in the Dogpatch neighborhood.

By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points