San Francisco's International Flavor
Travel around the world within San Francisco
's city limits. Stroll the streets of downtown's Chinatown, starting at Grant Street, for trinkets and windows full of jade jewelry. (Though the outer avenues—in the Richmond and Sunset districts—are the best places for a variety of Asian cuisine.) In Japantown, visit the Peace Pagoda (shown), ramen shops, and the popular Kinokuniya Bookstore. The North Beach neighborhood is San Francisco’s Little Italy (as well as its red-light district), with cafes lining the wide, neon-lit sidewalks and espressos served around the clock. In the Outer Richmond, try the Russian Moscow & Tbilisi Bakery Store; alternatively, relax at the Archimedes Banya in the Dogpatch neighborhood.