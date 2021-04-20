Japanese Tea Garden

In the north neighborhood of Alamo Heights lies the Japanese Sunken Tea Garden. The park was created in the early 20th century out of the cavity of an old rock quarry. The park has a bit of kitsch appeal and I'm not sure if the lush, flowery grounds are authentic of true Japanese gardening. In the 40s, the name was changed to "Chinese Tea Garden" due to the Japanese anti-sentiment. The park is a nice place to meander, admire some koi and observe the many couples who go there to be photographed for their engagement and wedding photos.