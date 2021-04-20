Japanese Tea Garden
3853 North Saint Mary's Street
| +1 210-559-3148
Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm
Japanese Tea GardenTransport yourself to a different place and time with a simple stroll through San Antonio’s Japanese Tea Garden, a lush expanse full of shaded walkways, stone bridges, blooming flowers, and spectacular koi ponds. The garden was originally created between July 1917 and May 1918 using prison labor. Local residents donated bulbs and plants to beautify the landscape and, in 1926, a local Japanese-American artist named Kimi Eizo Jingu moved into the space and opened the Bamboo Room, where he served tea and light lunches. Thanks to a major renovation that concluded in 2008, the garden is as stunning as ever. It’s an especially wonderful spot for photos when visiting San Antonio.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Japanese Tea Garden
In the north neighborhood of Alamo Heights lies the Japanese Sunken Tea Garden. The park was created in the early 20th century out of the cavity of an old rock quarry. The park has a bit of kitsch appeal and I'm not sure if the lush, flowery grounds are authentic of true Japanese gardening. In the 40s, the name was changed to "Chinese Tea Garden" due to the Japanese anti-sentiment. The park is a nice place to meander, admire some koi and observe the many couples who go there to be photographed for their engagement and wedding photos.