Japanese Garden

The Traveler's Gaze

Amid the colorful, serene splendor of Seattle 's Japanese Gardens, located at the entrance of Washington Park, the winding paths and dark, wet branches made me think of Ezra Pound's famous poem "In a Station of the Metro":The apparition of these faces in the crowd;Petals on a wet, black bough.As a first-time visitor to Seattle , I reveled in the strange feeling of simplicity that comes with being an anonymous explorer, the way so many new things and unknown faces can seem almost perfect, as if belonging to one entity. Pound's poem is expansive in its simplicity in this same way. The chaotic crossway of a metro station is translated into a clean, natural image in the eyes of the traveler who observes from just a step outside the fray.