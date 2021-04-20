Japanese Garden
1075 Lake Washington Blvd E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
| +1 206-684-4725
More info
Mon 12pm - 1pm
The Traveler's GazeAmid the colorful, serene splendor of Seattle's Japanese Gardens, located at the entrance of Washington Park, the winding paths and dark, wet branches made me think of Ezra Pound's famous poem "In a Station of the Metro":
The apparition of these faces in the crowd;
Petals on a wet, black bough.
As a first-time visitor to Seattle, I reveled in the strange feeling of simplicity that comes with being an anonymous explorer, the way so many new things and unknown faces can seem almost perfect, as if belonging to one entity. Pound's poem is expansive in its simplicity in this same way. The chaotic crossway of a metro station is translated into a clean, natural image in the eyes of the traveler who observes from just a step outside the fray.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Fall at the Seattle Japanese Garden
A peaceful and quiet place to walk around. The admission fee is worth it as long as you have ample time to wander, and the guided tours are interesting if you'd like to learn more about the plants and garden layout.
“Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking successive autumns.” George Eliot, Letter to Miss Eliot
“Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking successive autumns.” George Eliot, Letter to Miss Eliot