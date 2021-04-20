Japanese Garden
5 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
Sun - Sat 9am - 6:45pm
Meditative momentsWith all the opulence, it is refreshing to find a little zen refuge, set like a precious stone between skyscrapers and the sea. The Japanese garden was created by landscape artist Yasuo Beppu as a stylized replica of nature. A large path wraps around a waterfall that spills into a minuscule lake, illustrating the fundamental three elements; the line, the point, and the surface. Koi carp fill the water, adding a golden sparkle, while bamboo fencing represents simplicity, lightness and fragility, the perfect counter balance to Monaco’s bustling modernity.
Photo : Sylvia Sabes