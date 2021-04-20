Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Japanese Garden

5 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
Meditative moments Monaco Monaco

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 6:45pm

Meditative moments

With all the opulence, it is refreshing to find a little zen refuge, set like a precious stone between skyscrapers and the sea. The Japanese garden was created by landscape artist Yasuo Beppu as a stylized replica of nature. A large path wraps around a waterfall that spills into a minuscule lake, illustrating the fundamental three elements; the line, the point, and the surface. Koi carp fill the water, adding a golden sparkle, while bamboo fencing represents simplicity, lightness and fragility, the perfect counter balance to Monaco’s bustling modernity.

Photo : Sylvia Sabes
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points