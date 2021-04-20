Japan Center
1737 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
+1 415-440-1171
Sun - Sat 7am - 12am
Jetlag in JapantownFlying to the United States from Australia can be exhausting—more than twelve hours and seemingly endless connections and make for a long day as you fly back in time.
I've never stayed in Japantown before this trip to San Fran, but I am so glad I did. There's really nothing like flavorful, healthy, light Japanese food and a cold Asahi to pull you through those long jet-lagged hours before an acceptable bedtime.
It's authentic, friendly, and inexpensive, too.