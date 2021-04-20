Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Japan Center

1737 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
+1 415-440-1171
Jetlag in Japantown San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 12am

Jetlag in Japantown

Flying to the United States from Australia can be exhausting—more than twelve hours and seemingly endless connections and make for a long day as you fly back in time.

I've never stayed in Japantown before this trip to San Fran, but I am so glad I did. There's really nothing like flavorful, healthy, light Japanese food and a cold Asahi to pull you through those long jet-lagged hours before an acceptable bedtime.

It's authentic, friendly, and inexpensive, too.
By Amanda Niehaus @ Minimal Worries (and Easy Peasy Organic) , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points