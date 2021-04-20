Jan Breydelstraat 5 5 Jan Breydelstraat

Visit the Design Museum of Ghent Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. The Design Museum of Ghent is located in a beautiful 18th-century house that belonged to a rich Flemish family. The original parquet floors and the decorated walls and ceiling are well kept and indicate the wealth of the family. Furniture and interior collections from the 17th and 18th centuries are on display in the “old” section of the museum. A new and modern section was added to the museum in 1992 and has more contemporary design pieces from the 70s and the 80’s.



The museum is well known for the largest Art Nouveau collection in the country, and represents the work of important Belgian artists alongside foreign designers. The museum has a marvelous courtyard to enjoy if you need a rest.



Closed on Mondays.

