Jamie's Wine Studio of Galena
For those of you looking for the quintessential storybook town that looks like a Normal Rockwell picture, Galena, IL is your spot. Once there, you will be thrilled to discover the gem of an establishment that is Jamie's Wine Studio. Cross the threshold and you are instantly transported back in time. After you make your way through the beautifully appointed shop, will find a lovely bar that makes you feel like you're in a 1920's salon waiting for John Gatsby to show up and meet Daisy. But nice furnishings aside, the proprietor, Jamie, is truly the heart of the operation. She'll make you feel like you're an old friend, which by the time you have some vino and chat for a while, you might just be when you leave. The wine selection is nothing short of amazing, and there are more than a few limited run and tough-to-find libations to satisfy even the most discerning palette. What some may not know is that there exists an entire second floor that can be rented out for tastings or private parties. Located just above the shop, this loft-like space is drenched in natural light, features long wooden tables, and has plenty of seating for private parties. I can imagine that more than a few top shelf wines and spirits have been enjoyed up here. Oh, and I'd be remiss if I didn't advise visitors to look around for April. She's white, cuddly and stands only eight inches tall, but she is the finishing touch to a perfect wine destination.