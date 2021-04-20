Jamie's Whaling Station
606 Campbell St, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
| +1 250-725-3919
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5pm
Jamie’s Whaling Station, TofinoFrom Jamie’s Whaling Station, cruise the Clayoquot Sound aboard a 40-foot yacht with panoramic windows. Flannel blankets keep you warm as you watch seals and sea otters, and search for black bears hunting for crabs along the rocks. Don’t see a bear? Come back for a second cruise anytime, free of charge.
From $89. 606 Campbell St. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Jamie's Whaling Station