Jamie's Italian
11 Upper St Martin's Ln, West End, London WC2H 9FB, UK
| +44 20 3984 8146
Breathtakingly Beautiful British BruschettaThough I love Jamie Oliver's personality, being a huge lover of Italian cuisine (and admittedly, a bit of a food snob), I was weary of finding great Italian food in London. Jamie's Italian smacked me with a breadstick and proved me a fool. His adorably rustic restaurant in Covent Garden has just the right touch of hipness and all the right flavors and taste. This "Beautiful Bruschetta For 2"packs a punch with peas, mint, bright asparagus, smashed broad beans, and some unexpected smoky mozzarella and chili for an extra kick in the pants. Mr. Oliver, I salute you.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
each course is amazing
Each time in London, I look forward to dinner at Jamie's Italian. Everything about the experience is incredible. The menu is always changing.