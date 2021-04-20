Where are you going?
Jamie's Italian

11 Upper St Martin's Ln, West End, London WC2H 9FB, UK
Website
| +44 20 3984 8146
Breathtakingly Beautiful British Bruschetta

Though I love Jamie Oliver's personality, being a huge lover of Italian cuisine (and admittedly, a bit of a food snob), I was weary of finding great Italian food in London. Jamie's Italian smacked me with a breadstick and proved me a fool. His adorably rustic restaurant in Covent Garden has just the right touch of hipness and all the right flavors and taste. This "Beautiful Bruschetta For 2"packs a punch with peas, mint, bright asparagus, smashed broad beans, and some unexpected smoky mozzarella and chili for an extra kick in the pants. Mr. Oliver, I salute you.
By Denise Reynolds

kyle anderson
almost 7 years ago

each course is amazing

Each time in London, I look forward to dinner at Jamie's Italian. Everything about the experience is incredible. The menu is always changing.

