James E. McNellies
409 E 1st St, Tulsa, OK 74120, USA
| +1 918-382-7468
More info
Sun - Tue 11am - 11pm
Wed, Thur 11am - 1am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am
A Near-Perfect Pint350 beers and counting.
That should be enough to draw you into the world of McNellie's but if it isn't - Wednesdays are $3.00 burgers day, that really tasty.
The beer choices are endless, the dart boards are cork, and the crowds are down to earth. This bar is a lot of fun and is always packed.
Okie beers I recommend trying are:
Marshall McNellie's Pub Ale
COOP F5 IPA
Choc Oklahoma Pale Ale
Boulevard Tank 7