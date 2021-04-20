Where are you going?
James E. McNellies

409 E 1st St, Tulsa, OK 74120, USA
| +1 918-382-7468
A Near-Perfect Pint Tulsa Oklahoma United States

Sun - Tue 11am - 11pm
Wed, Thur 11am - 1am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am

A Near-Perfect Pint

350 beers and counting.
That should be enough to draw you into the world of McNellie's but if it isn't - Wednesdays are $3.00 burgers day, that really tasty.

The beer choices are endless, the dart boards are cork, and the crowds are down to earth. This bar is a lot of fun and is always packed.

Okie beers I recommend trying are:

Marshall McNellie's Pub Ale
COOP F5 IPA
Choc Oklahoma Pale Ale
Boulevard Tank 7
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

