Jamboree
Plaça Reial, 17, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 933 04 12 10
More info
Sun - Sat 8pm - 5am
Catch a concert and stay to danceEnjoy an evening of live music in Jamboree's Jazz Club and literally dance all night (if you so prefer) in Jamboree's dance club, open until 5am weeknights and 6am Fridays and Saturdays. This is one of the better places in Barcelona for dancing if you prefer hip-hop, funk, and soul to house and techno. Grab a flyer or check the Facebook page for free entry before 1:30am weeknights and discounted entry on weekends.
http://www.masimas.com/jamboree