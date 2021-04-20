Jamaica, Half Moon Bay
Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica
| +1 800-626-0592
Find Paradise at Half Moon Bay ResortImagine with all the ice, sleet and snow right now plaguing the US, that in just over 3 hours from JFK you could be lazing about on powdery sand gazing out to an azure sea at Half Moon Bay Resort in Jamaica mon?
This resort set on over 400 acres is a short ride from the airport so you can get your suit on and go for an afternoon swim. "Relaxed elegance" is the motto here and there is so much rolling lawn, pools, restaurants, beautiful gardens and activities to do as you please, you will wonder where to start.
Will you go for a swim with the horses or take a lesson at the equestrian center from the owner and champion jumper Trina deLisser ? Will you dance in the sand at the beach barbecue or listen to the mento singers from your perch at the Sugar Mill with Exec. Chef Steve Sowa and Chef de Cuisine Christopher Golding's incredible take on local ingredients "with a twist" to the upscale cuisine?
How about a Pilates/yoga session in a bungalow built over the ocean or the best rejuvenating facial at the hands of a skilled aesthetician at Fern Tree spa? Tennis anyone? A catamaran lesson? Or just a drink on the beach as you bask in the sun.
Absolutely top notch. One thing I guarantee you will do is fall asleep listening to the waves lap the shore steps from your lanai.