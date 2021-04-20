Where are you going?
Jalan Padang Galak

Jl. Padanggalak Sanur, Kota Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia
Kite Festival Denpasar Indonesia

Kite Festival

In July and August, kite festivals happen along the beaches of Sanur and Padang Galak. There are usually lots of brightly colored, seriously fancy kites as well as the enormous fighting kites that come on trucks or are carried by a huge group of men from the nearby villages. The moving of these kites alone is a sight to see, but the effort it takes to get them up in the air is immense. The dates and times of the festivals and competitions depend on the wind so are changeable. There are usually signs and posters up in the area in the run-up to the dates, and you can ask at hotels or restaurants as well.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

