Jak's Kitchen

Jak-ked up about Breakfast
The omelets, Benedictines, and quiches are wonderful, but it is the "Kitchen Macs" that has made Jak's a breakfast and weekend brunch mainstay in Ottawa. These are creative fried egg sandwiches topped with fresh, locally sourced ingredients such as Berkshire pork sausage, brie, and cranberry mustard or sage cured pea meal bacon, caramelized onion, and gruyere cheese. All are served on their signature homemade breads which includes sourdough, rye, rosemary focaccia, and my favorites, molasses-oat and buttermilk biscuits, all of which can also be ordered by the loaf.