Jak's Kitchen

479 Bronson Ave, Ottawa, ON K1N 8N8, Canada
Website
| +1 613-230-2088
Jak-ked up about Breakfast Ottawa Canada

More info

Sat, Sun 8:30am - 3pm
Tue - Fri 8am - 3pm

Jak-ked up about Breakfast

The omelets, Benedictines, and quiches are wonderful, but it is the "Kitchen Macs" that has made Jak's a breakfast and weekend brunch mainstay in Ottawa. These are creative fried egg sandwiches topped with fresh, locally sourced ingredients such as Berkshire pork sausage, brie, and cranberry mustard or sage cured pea meal bacon, caramelized onion, and gruyere cheese. All are served on their signature homemade breads which includes sourdough, rye, rosemary focaccia, and my favorites, molasses-oat and buttermilk biscuits, all of which can also be ordered by the loaf.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

