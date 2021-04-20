Jake's on the Beach 595 N Broadwalk, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA

Tropical Drinks and Steel Drums in Hollywood At Jake's on the Beach, sit at one of the exterior tables or pull up to the bar, have a rum punch, and enjoy the beautiful beach and some quality people-watching.



Menu highlights include fresh ceviche and Baja-style lobster tacos. This is the perfect spot in Hollywood Beach to view the sparkling emerald waters of the Atlantic and enjoy one of the many drink specials.



The cocktails are strong and the beers are cold. Be sure to talk up the friendly bartenders and servers, they'll hand off your song requests to the band and steel drum players that perform nightly.



