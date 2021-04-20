Jaisalmer Fort
near Gopa CHOCK, Dhibba Para, Manak Chowk, Amar Sagar Pol, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan 345001, India
Tue 12:15am - 12am
Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan State, India.Shopping in India is not for the feignt of heart. Touts in the big tourists centers are often pushy, and frequently downright obnoxious. But they know they've got goods that most people are going to shell out for, and they take advantage of it.
I was less interested in the stuff on display (hand-painted postcards, shawls, blankets, betel nut ornaments, etc.), than I was in the market itself. Jaisalmer Fort serves as a pretty background for a bazaar, and touring through the alleys is an experience all of its own. I suggest you wait to visit the Fort until late in the day, when the tourist buses full of unsuspecting Western visitors has left, and the touts have relaxed - otherwise you are in for some full-frontal consumerism.