Jaipur in Photos
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Dog on a window sillI was walking around Jaipur in Rajasthan when this dog popped up out of nowhere (seemingly) to rest its head on the window sill.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Taking a break
The streets of Jaipur are a sensory overload if you are not prepared. We were often overwhelmed by the crush of people, animals, and cars all crossing the road along with bikes weaving at the same time. Yet despite the cacophony of street life, there were pockets of calm and this bike carriage driver was peacefully asleep as we passed by. Made us smile.
almost 7 years ago
Jaipur's Charming Snakes
Patting a cobra is one of the highlights of a Jaipur visit, along with the questionable act of donning the snake charmer's turban. Known as "the Pink City," because of its rosy, wedding-cake architecture, Jaipur also amazes with a sprawling 18th-century astronomical observatory -- the Jantar Mantar -- that resembles a stunning contemporary sculpture garden. Giant sinuous, sandstone sundials reach for the stars with their own staircases and are accurate to two-tenths of a second. The world's largest sundial -- several stories high -- could be a piece of I.M. Pei's architecture.
Just outside the city, the spectacular Amber Fort doubled as a luxurious palace for the maharajah and has it's own "great wall" spanning miles of local countryside. Visitors ride elephants or Jeeps to the hilltop fort. A hot-air balloon ride offers a bird's-eye view of the fort, countryside and this fascinating city, which is the capital of Rajasthan, India's largest state.
Just outside the city, the spectacular Amber Fort doubled as a luxurious palace for the maharajah and has it's own "great wall" spanning miles of local countryside. Visitors ride elephants or Jeeps to the hilltop fort. A hot-air balloon ride offers a bird's-eye view of the fort, countryside and this fascinating city, which is the capital of Rajasthan, India's largest state.
almost 7 years ago
An Elephant Spurts in Jaipur
This picture is a case of unexpectedly perfect timing. As I stood on the road in Jaipur with my iPhone, waiting to capture the elephants on their way to the Holi elephant festival, this elephant spurted water from its trunk at the exact moment I snapped the picture. It was a startling moment, but I managed to get an even better photo than I imagined.
http://www.theglobegetter.com/home/blog/2015/3/3/holi-in-india
http://www.theglobegetter.com/home/blog/2015/3/3/holi-in-india
almost 7 years ago
How do they do it...?
I'm always amazed at the seeming ease, and grace, with which women in many locations I have been to are able to carry impossible loads atop their heads. Whether on a relatively even road or a rugged trail, they walk with confidence maintaining perfect balance regardless what comprises the load.
almost 7 years ago
Rajasthan musician
Music to your ears
almost 7 years ago
Along the road from Jaipur to Jodhpur
We were driving from Jaipur to Jodhpur and stopped for lunch at a charming, very rustic resort called Chatra Sagar. Lunch was lovely but the unnamed tiny village we passed through was full of color and delight. We hopped out of the car and were met with smiles everywhere we turned. The pictures were leaping into my camera. After about 10 minutes I knew I had captured some of my most favorite photos of two weeks of being in India. What a joy and honor to spend catch a glimpse of daily life with the locals!
almost 7 years ago
flowers in a stone bowl
Even without knowing where this photo was taken, one would guess India. It's amazing how something so simple can say so much.
almost 7 years ago
Orange Marketplace
We literally drove around the block to return to take this shot of this wonderful seller against the orange wall but to my surprise when I lifted the camera to my face, a woman in an orange sari appearing. Thank you….. thank you!