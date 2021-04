Jaibalito Jaibalito, Guatemala

Waiting for the "bus" on Lake Atitlán One of many highlights of visiting Lake Atitlán was going by boat everywhere. As a city dweller, I've spent a fair amount of time losing my patience while waiting for the bus or train to show up. But here at the dock in Jaibalito, I would have gladly waited hours for the next boat! Even days!