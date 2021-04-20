Jagalchi Market South Korea, Busan, Nampo-dong, 부산광역시 중구 자갈치해안로 52 (남포동4가)

Freshly dried: preserved in Busan's Jagalchi Seafood Market Korea's second city is a seaside study in contrasts, from the glittering skyscrapers along Haeundae Beach to the charmingly gritty harbor-side Jagalchi Market, where every manner of marine life is available for your viewing and eating pleasure...(or 'horror,' as your tastes might go...)



Everyone marvels at the fresh tanks of still-swimming edibles, but no less fascinating are the varieties of dried flora and fauna. From anchovies and rays to seaweed and squid, these preserved edibles are heirs to centuries of culinary tradition. (And yes, dear traveler, the bundle on the left, above, is made up of...frogs.)



Taxi and subway will let you off at the city's central harbor. Wear non-slip shoes and have an open mind, remembering that beauty and flavor are culturally relative...