Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jae Fai

Bangkok, Thailand
Some of the Best Street Food in Bangkok Bangkok Thailand

Some of the Best Street Food in Bangkok

Jae Fai is a legendary street restaurant in Bangkok. Though more expensive than typical street food, it's worth every penny.

Jae Fai is still definitely no-frills and only accepts payment in cash. Ms. Fai or Mom, who is ageless, still cooks every dish herself over charcoal burners. The wait can be long so I recommend having our staff order ahead for you to be ready at a certain time. After a walk through the Night Flower Market (15 minutes by boat from The Siam) take a tuk-tuk to Maha Chai Road and Jae Fai. For two people, I suggest ordered this at minimum: Crab Omelet, Drunken Noodles with seafood (Phad-kee-mao Talay), Laad Na with crispy noodles, Beef with Garlic.
By Jason M. Friedman , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Greg Sullivan
AFAR Founder
over 6 years ago

Amazing dining experience!

My friend and I were fortunate to be guests of Jason at Jae Fai, and it was perhaps the highlight of my trip to Bangkok. The crab omelette is not something I would have ordered on my own, but oh my god was it good! The food was great, and the experience even better. Highly recommend.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points