Some of the Best Street Food in Bangkok

Jae Fai is a legendary street restaurant in Bangkok . Though more expensive than typical street food, it's worth every penny.Jae Fai is still definitely no-frills and only accepts payment in cash. Ms. Fai or Mom, who is ageless, still cooks every dish herself over charcoal burners. The wait can be long so I recommend having our staff order ahead for you to be ready at a certain time. After a walk through the Night Flower Market (15 minutes by boat from The Siam) take a tuk-tuk to Maha Chai Road and Jae Fai. For two people, I suggest ordered this at minimum: Crab Omelet, Drunken Noodles with seafood (Phad-kee-mao Talay), Laad Na with crispy noodles, Beef with Garlic.