Impressive Dessert at Jade Garden
Jade Garden has a satisfying menu that includes steamed baskets of dim sum dumplings, buns, and lotus leaf–wrapped glutinous rice. There's also fried rice and barbecue meat platters for something heartier. You can even reserve Beijing
duck here. However, the pièce de résistance
is the massive Napoleon you order for dessert. With fresh cream and fruits sandwiched between layers of flaky dough, this dessert is surprisingly light, given its size. Wash it all down with jasmine tea, and remember to snap a photo of this delectable monstrosity before everyone tucks in.