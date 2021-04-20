Where are you going?
Jade Garden

9028号 Shennan Avenue
Impressive Dessert at Jade Garden

Jade Garden has a satisfying menu that includes steamed baskets of dim sum dumplings, buns, and lotus leaf–wrapped glutinous rice. There's also fried rice and barbecue meat platters for something heartier. You can even reserve Beijing duck here. However, the pièce de résistance is the massive Napoleon you order for dessert. With fresh cream and fruits sandwiched between layers of flaky dough, this dessert is surprisingly light, given its size. Wash it all down with jasmine tea, and remember to snap a photo of this delectable monstrosity before everyone tucks in.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

