Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jade Garden

424 7th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Website
| +1 206-622-8181
Dine on Dim Sum at Jade Garden Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 2:30am

Dine on Dim Sum at Jade Garden

Dim sum lines can get painfully long on weekends and Jade Garden is no exception, but they have a large dining room and seem to turn over tables faster than other places, so the wait usually isn’t too bad. If it’s busy and you’re willing to share a table with strangers, that can also help you get seated faster. Dim sum is served until 4 p.m. on weekends, so you’ll get freshly made items throughout the day. The sticky rice, congee, and honey walnut prawns are very popular, and since it’s dim sum, everything is cheap. If the carts aren’t delivering what you want, you can also order off the menu. Jade Garden isn’t my favorite dim sum in Seattle (that would be Duk Li), but it’s popular, inexpensive, and offers the full rolling-cart experience.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points