Dine on Dim Sum at Jade Garden
Dim sum lines can get painfully long on weekends and Jade Garden is no exception, but they have a large dining room and seem to turn over tables faster than other places, so the wait usually isn’t too bad. If it’s busy and you’re willing to share a table with strangers, that can also help you get seated faster. Dim sum is served until 4 p.m. on weekends, so you’ll get freshly made items throughout the day. The sticky rice, congee, and honey walnut prawns are very popular, and since it’s dim sum, everything is cheap. If the carts aren’t delivering what you want, you can also order off the menu. Jade Garden isn’t my favorite dim sum in Seattle
(that would be Duk Li), but it’s popular, inexpensive, and offers the full rolling-cart experience.