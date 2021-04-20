Jade Buddha
14/1 Eagle St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
| +61 7 3221 2888
Sun 11:30am - 12am
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 3am
CBD Happy hour hauntAfter work drinks start at Jade Buddha, partly for the gorgeous views over the river from Eagle Street Pier as the sun sets, partly for the $5 cocktails and $3 beers. Happy Friday to you!
Get in as quick as you can to nab a piece of prime real estate on the back deck for the best river views.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Chew with a view: Modern Asian over the Brisbane River
You start at Jade Buddha for after-work cocktails as the sun goes down and before you know it you're indulging in an exquisite Asian dinner while enjoying views over the river and the city. Points for the most beautifully presented oysters in Brisbane.
End your night on a high note and head upstairs to their Shadow Lounge for more cocktails and a dance floor.
