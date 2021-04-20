Where are you going?
Jade Buddha

14/1 Eagle St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Website
| +61 7 3221 2888
More info

Sun 11:30am - 12am
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 3am

CBD Happy hour haunt

After work drinks start at Jade Buddha, partly for the gorgeous views over the river from Eagle Street Pier as the sun sets, partly for the $5 cocktails and $3 beers. Happy Friday to you!

Get in as quick as you can to nab a piece of prime real estate on the back deck for the best river views.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Chew with a view: Modern Asian over the Brisbane River

You start at Jade Buddha for after-work cocktails as the sun goes down and before you know it you're indulging in an exquisite Asian dinner while enjoying views over the river and the city. Points for the most beautifully presented oysters in Brisbane.

End your night on a high note and head upstairs to their Shadow Lounge for more cocktails and a dance floor.

