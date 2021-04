Jacmel Jacmel, Haiti

Eating "Just Pulled Out of a Tree" Coconut in Jacmel, Haiti We were headed up the mountain top to see beautiful Bassin Bleu, a series of crystal clear aqua-blue colored waterfalls and pools in the middle of the jungle when a man on the side of the road asked if we wanted coconut. We said yes, paid him a couple dollars, and up the tree he went!