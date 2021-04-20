Jackson's Bistro
601 S Harbour Island Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
| +1 813-277-0112
Sun 10:30am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 12am
Sat 11am - 3am
Dine, Drink, or Dance with a ViewWhether you are in the mood for a romantic dinner under an arbor on the water, grabbing a drink with friends and watching sports on TV, or dancing the night away, Jackson's Bistro is the place for you.
It's located on Tampa's Harbour Island at the confluence of the Garrison Channel and Hillsborough River. The Bistro—the fine dining side of the restaurant—has a large, warm set of rooms lined with floor-to-ceiling windows giving views of the water and sunsets. The outdoor patio has shaded arbor areas and sunny spots for a delightfully, breezy oasis on warm days. The menu is eclectic with meats, seafood, and pastas. Gluten-free and vegetarian dishes are available.
A more casual dining and drinking spot is offered in the outdoor, covered Island Bar. Blackjack's Bar and Lounge offers music and dancing most weekends.
Structure parking is available and Jackson's Bistro validates parking.