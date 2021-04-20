Where are you going?
Jackalope

2820 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507, USA
Website
| +1 505-471-8539
Santa Fe Bazaar Santa Fe New Mexico United States

More info

Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm

Santa Fe Bazaar

Certainly one could get lost in Jackalope, a big ole' sprawling complex of international folk art, pottery, furniture, rugs, fountains, and thousands upon thousands of souvenirs and tchotchkes from Asia and Latin America.

Despite the tourists and a few items you could source at a World Market, the space remains a popular spot, especially for the unique range of animals and marine life including a petting zoo, koi fish, and peacocks. Save room in your luggage for one of the cow skulls.
By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

