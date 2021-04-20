Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jackalope Brewing Co

701 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Website
| +1 615-873-4313
Leaders in Local Craft Beer Movement Nashville Tennessee United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Wed 3pm - 8pm
Thur 3pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 8pm

Leaders in Local Craft Beer Movement

The two women who founded this brewery met during school in Scotland (over beers, of course). About eight years later Bailey Spaulding and Robyn Virball joined forces to create the brewery, and later welcomed Steve Wright as an owner. Look for their Thunder Ann American Pale Ale, Rompo Red Rye Ale and Bearwalker, a maple brown with a recipe that pays homage to Bailey’s home state of Vermont with 100% Vermont Maple Syrup in the brew. While you’ll find their beers on tap at many local bars and restaurants, you can visit the taproom Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
By Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points