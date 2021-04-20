Jackalope Brewing Co

Leaders in Local Craft Beer Movement
The two women who founded this brewery met during school in Scotland (over beers, of course). About eight years later Bailey Spaulding and Robyn Virball joined forces to create the brewery, and later welcomed Steve Wright as an owner. Look for their Thunder Ann American Pale Ale, Rompo Red Rye Ale and Bearwalker, a maple brown with a recipe that pays homage to Bailey’s home state of Vermont with 100% Vermont Maple Syrup in the brew. While you’ll find their beers on tap at many local bars and restaurants, you can visit the taproom Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.